1st Circ. OKs $1B Maine Power Line Over Greens' Objection

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Thursday lifted its injunction halting construction on Central Maine Power's proposed electric transmission line to deliver hydropower from Quebec to Massachusetts, rejecting claims by environmental groups that the Army Corps of Engineers cut corners on its analysis of the 145-mile project. The three-judge panel's opinion, penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Sandra L. Lynch, said the Army Corps followed its regulations when it conducted a more limited environmental assessment of the project's plans to fill wetlands — some temporarily — and built a tunnel under the Kennebec River. The Sierra Club, the Natural Resources Council of Maine and...

