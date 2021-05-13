Judge Orders Feds, Young Climate Activists To Mediation

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge on Thursday ordered the U.S. Department of Justice to try to reach a settlement agreement with young climate activists suing the U.S. government over its energy policies. U.S. District Judge Ann Aiken told DOJ attorneys to meet with the activists' lawyers in advance of a June 25 oral argument regarding the youths' motion to amend their complaint, saying now is a "tremendous opportunity" for the two sides to try and reach some kind of agreement before proceeding in court. "I would hope that you are grateful and are appreciative of having this opportunity to look globally at how...

