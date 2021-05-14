Feds Offer Alaska Native Veterans Up To 160 Acres Of Land

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior is moving ahead with its land allotment program for Alaska Native veterans from the Vietnam War era, saying it is processing individual vets' applications for up to 160 acres while simultaneously reviewing the Trump administration's public lands orders. The DOI said Thursday that its Bureau of Land Management will expedite veterans' allotment applications across the area addressed by the orders as the department conducts government-to-government consultations with federally recognized Alaska tribes and Native corporations to "correct defects" identified in the decision-making process under Trump to open the lands. Those defects included a lack of consultation...

