Rebranded Band 'Lady A' Can Keep TM Suit In Tennessee

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 11:10 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge said Thursday that the popular country band formerly known as Lady Antebellum can keep its trademark battle with a longtime blues singer over the "Lady A" moniker in the state, noting the singer previously used a Tennessee attorney to negotiate with the band. The Tennessee-based, Grammy Award-winning trio sued Anita White, who also performs as "Lady A," in Tennessee federal court in July, seeking a declaration that the band isn't infringing White's mark now that it has changed its name. White, of Kent, Washington, fired back with a countersuit in Washington federal court in September, alleging the...

