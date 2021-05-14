Ecolab Inks $2.5M OT Deal With Dozens Of Workers

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A putative class of current and former Ecolab workers asked a California federal judge on Thursday to grant final approval of a $2.55 million settlement that would resolve claims that the water treatment giant stiffed workers on overtime and other pay when it misclassified them as exempt from overtime. In a 33-page motion for final approval of the settlement, class counsel said the average recovery for class members clocks in at $30,812, though that amount is exclusive of the $50,000 amount that will be divvied up among Private Attorneys General Act members. Under the deal, individual payments will be calculated based...

