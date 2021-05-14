Boeing, Dow Fight High Court Review Of Superfund Cleanup

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Boeing Co., Dow Chemical Co. and others told the U.S. Supreme Court it shouldn't bite at an attempt by Union Pacific Railroad Co. and others to dodge costs associated with the cleanup of a California Superfund site, saying Union Pacific is trying to hitch its wagon to an irrelevant case. Defending a ruling from the Ninth Circuit that the Boeing and Dow-led attempt to recoup parts of $16.5 million spent in cleanup costs from Union Pacific, Halliburton and Bodycote Thermal Processing Inc. was timely, the industrial companies say a petition for high court review of the decision wrongly tries to bring...

