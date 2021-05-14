Real Estate Rumors: Realterm, Dwight, Bill Seidle's Nissan

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Realterm Logistics has purchased a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, industrial site for $28.6 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Friday. The deal is for a 90,882-square-foot warehouse that sits on 10.4 acres at 1900 N.W. 21st Ave., and the seller is an entity managed by Florida investor Jonathan Cox, according to the report. Dwight Capital has provided $30.1 million in financing for a South Carolina multifamily property, Commercial Observer reported on Friday. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development loan is for the 298-unit Atlantic at Parkridge in Irmo, South Carolina, according to the report, which did not name...

