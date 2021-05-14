Japanese Patent Fund Must Serve Huawei In China In 3G Suit

Law360, London (May 14, 2021, 2:45 PM BST) -- A judge has overruled an order permitting a Japanese patent fund to serve two China-based Huawei subsidiaries out of jurisdiction, saying on Friday that although refusing alternative service might be gamesmanship it is a game the telecommunications giant is "entitled to play." The decision by Nicholas Caddick QC, sitting as a deputy High Court judge, sets aside permission granted to Godo Kaisha IP Bridge 1 by a different judge in February, which allowed the sovereign patent fund to send notice of the infringement lawsuit to Huawei's subsidiary in England or to its London solicitors. The order by then-Chief Master Matthew Marsh,...

