Timberland Investment JV Pays $386M For 199K Acres In Chile

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- A venture of Timberland Investment Group, British Columbia Investment Management and APG has purchased 80,500 hectares (198,920 acres) of timberland forests in Chile for $385.5 million, the companies announced on Friday. The venture bought the land from Chile-based forestry company Arauco, and the assets are located across the central and southern portions of Chile, the firms said Friday. Timberland Investment Group is a part of Latin America investment bank BTG Pactual. "The Timberland Investment Group has been searching for an opportunity to establish our presence in Chile for more than a decade," Gerrity Lansing, managing director and partner at BTG Pactual,...

