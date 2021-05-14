TCV Hires New GC Of Corporate Operations, Associate GC

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Venture capital firm TCMI Inc. has hired two attorneys to serve as the company's new general counsel of corporate operations and associate general counsel. The firm, also known as TCV, hired Joseph Brucchieri to be its general counsel of corporate operations and first dedicated chief compliance officer, according to its website. TCV also tapped Anthony Cahill to serve as its associate general counsel. TCV said in an email on Friday that Brucchieri will supplement the firm's legal and compliance team and focus on compliance and regulatory matters. TCV has invested more than $14 billion in a range of technology companies, including...

