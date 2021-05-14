NRA Reaches Deal To Pay Creditors' Ch. 11 Fees

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Days after the National Rifle Association's Chapter 11 case was dismissed, the organization told a Texas bankruptcy judge Friday that it had reached an agreement with the official committee of unsecured creditors to handle payments of professional fees. During a status conference requested by the committee, its attorney Louis Strubeck Jr. of Norton Rose Fulbright said the committee had pending fee applications in the case and would likely have at least a further request for payment of professional fees, which are typically paid for by the debtor in a Chapter 11 case. Since the case was dismissed via an order from...

