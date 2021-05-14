Ga. Ethics Agency Says Ex-Atlanta DA Owes $6.5K Penalty

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A former longtime district attorney in Atlanta owes a $6,500 civil penalty plus interest to the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission, according to a petition the agency filed in state court. Paul L. Howard Jr., ousted as the Fulton County district attorney in 2020 after 23 years, was sued by the commission Thursday for allegedly failing to pay the penalty that he agreed to in August. The fine resolved the commission's findings that Howard violated state ethics laws for elected officials by failing to disclose his role as a CEO and salaried employee for Georgia nonprofits between 2015 and...

