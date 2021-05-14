EPA Wants Do-Over On Methylene Chloride Risk Evaluation

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday asked the Ninth Circuit for permission to review its final risk evaluation for methylene chloride, saying it needs to reexamine findings that some uses don't pose unreasonable risks to human health and the environment. President Joe Biden in a Jan. 20 executive order told the EPA to review the Trump administration's risk evaluation. The agency, already facing legal challenges to the evaluation from a group of states and environmental groups, said now is a good time to begin the review process. But the EPA asked the court to leave the evaluation in place during...

