Texas Justices Say Bank's Eagle Ford Deed Fix Trumps Suit

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A split Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday the original parties to a property transfer can correct material errors in a deed without involving third parties who now hold the interests, reversing an intermediate appellate court's decision that invalidated a trustee's correction to Eagle Ford Shale land interests. In a 5-4 decision, the state's high court found Texas Property Code Section 5.029 doesn't require the current interest holders to agree to a deed correction unless the original party to the deed is unavailable. The court's decision — and its split — centers on the wording of Section 5.029, which states the deed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS