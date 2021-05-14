Apple Says App Store Complaints Are Just Biz Disputes

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Apple has responded to complaints voiced at last month's Senate hearing examining potential antitrust issues in app stores, telling lawmakers in a letter that witnesses for a trio of large developers were complaining about business disputes, not competition problems. Apple's Chief Compliance Office Kyle Andeer, who appeared at the April 21 hearing in front of the Senate's antitrust subcommittee, sent a letter to the panel on Thursday to respond to testimony offered during the hearing from in-house lawyers for Spotify, Match Group and Tile Inc. Andeer said the companies that testified are among the largest and most successful developers on Apple's App...

