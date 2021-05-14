REIT Innovative Industrial Buys Pa. Property For $42M

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Innovative Industrial Properties has purchased an industrial property in Pittsburgh from cannabis operator Parallel for roughly $41.8 million, according to an announcement Friday from the cannabis-focused real estate investment trust. The San Diego-based REIT did not provide an address for the property, but said it also signed an agreement for Parallel to lease back the space. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. said Friday the property will have roughly 239,000 square feet of space once redevelopment there is complete. "We are thrilled to build on our long-term real estate partnership with [William Wrigley Jr.] and the Parallel team with this newest investment in...

