Wagner Law Hires Union Plan Specialist As Partner In LA

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The Wagner Law Group has hired a longtime Reich Adell & Cvitan partner with U.S. Department of Labor experience for its new office in Los Angeles, expanding its West Coast presence with an attorney who specializes in union pension and health plan issues. Neelam Chandna, who joined Wagner on Friday, has practiced Employee Retirement Income Security Act law for more than two decades. She started her career at DOL's benefits-focused unit, the Employee Benefits Security Administration, after graduating from Northeastern University School of Law. She said working at DOL cemented her desire to work in the employee benefits arena, which initially...

