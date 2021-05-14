Cooley-Led Biotech Prices IPO Low As More Companies Delay

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Biotechnology firm Vera Therapeutics Inc. went public Friday after completing a $48 million initial public offering that priced well below its estimated range, represented by Cooley LLP, amid a rocky market that has prompted other companies to postpone IPOs. South San Francisco-based Vera sold 4.35 million shares at $11 each, below its forecasted range of $14 to $16. The company is developing treatments for patients with immunological diseases. Its lead product, called atacicept, would treat a progressive autoimmune disease of the kidney. Venture-backed Vera plans to spend most of its IPO proceeds developing its pipeline. Like many early-stage biotechnology companies, Vera...

