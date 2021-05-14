IBM Wants New Trial After Ex-Exec's $11M Retaliation Win

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- IBM has asked a Seattle federal judge for a new trial and to undo a "monstrous" emotional damages award in a case where a jury found that the tech giant owed a former sales executive $11 million for firing him after he complained that a co-worker faced discrimination. Late on Thursday, IBM asked the court to pare down Scott Kingston's award of $6 million in emotional damages — over half of the total $11 million award — to $200,000. It also urged the court to either grant judgment to the company as a matter of law or allow a redo of...

