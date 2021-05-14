Ex-MLB Pitcher Says Signs Were Trade Secrets In Astros Suit

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A former Major League Baseball pitcher is again alleging that sign-stealing by the Houston Astros during an August 2017 game cost him a career in the majors, this time claiming the signs are considered trade secrets under Texas law. Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Michael Bolsinger sued the Astros on Thursday in Harris County District Court, claiming the team violated the Texas Uniform Trade Secrets Act by stealing his on-field signs. He is asking for at least $1 million in damages. The first lawsuit Bolsinger filed against the Astros over sign-stealing was tossed by a California state court judge in March...

