Texas Sues Feds Over Revoked Medicaid Waiver Approval

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Texas filed a federal lawsuit on Friday accusing the Biden administration of exceeding its powers by rescinding an already-approved Medicaid waiver extension that allowed the state to serve its Medicaid-eligible residents through alternative means. At issue here is a "demonstration project" called Texas Healthcare Transformation and Quality Improvement Program, which has been in operation in the state since 2011. A demonstration project allows a state, under the watch of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, to try an alternate way of serving the Medicaid population. Texas received extensions on the program in 2016, 2017 and in 2021, according to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS