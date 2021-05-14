Feinstein Asks Garland To Review, Expand Asylum Eligibility

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., urged U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to overturn his predecessors' decisions that restricted asylum eligibility for victims of domestic and gang violence, saying those decisions disregarded refugee protections established 40 years ago. Feinstein, a member of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Immigration, Citizenship and Border Security, said in a Thursday letter to Garland that he should consider vacating decisions made by former attorneys general William Barr and Jeff Sessions during the Trump administration that raised the standards by which a family unit can qualify under immigration law as a "particular social group" to satisfy...

