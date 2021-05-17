CIT Again Sends Back Chinese Tire Cos. Dumping Duties

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade ordered the Department of Commerce to again reconsider two Chinese off-road tire producers' hefty 105.31% anti-dumping tariffs, saying the department improperly presumed the two companies were under the control of the Chinese government. Commerce determined that the Chinese government set export prices for the off-road tires produced by Guizhou Tyre Co. Ltd. and Guizhou Tyre Import and Export Co. Ltd., collectively known as GTC, and Aeolus Tyre Co. Ltd., a finding that exposed the companies to the steep tariffs. But the CIT found Friday that Commerce issued the tariffs by presuming, "without evidentiary support," that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS