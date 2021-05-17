Texas Jury Hears NCR Should Pay $20M In Sales Tech IP Fight

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright moved the busiest patent docket in the country right along Monday, with an in-person Texas jury hearing opening arguments in a suit from CloudofChange LLC accusing rival NCR Corp. of infringing two patents on a point-of-sale system. The jury heard first from CloudofChange and then from NCR, which denies that the allegedly infringing product, its Silver point-of-sale system, infringes patents covering building and customizing a web-based sales system. CloudofChange attorney John Barr of Patterson & Sheridan LLP told jurors that NCR Corp. is on the hook for at least $20 million in damages for unauthorized use...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS