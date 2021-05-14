After 'Block Billing' And 'Paper Dump,' Attys Net Only $786K

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge has awarded $786,472 to attorneys representing a man who suffered additional injuries after a fall when his insurer delayed approving surgery, down from the requested $1.04 million as a result of "block billing," a "paper dump" and other failures in their request for fees. U.S. District Judge Susan M. Brnovich on Thursday also denied Greg Jarman's request for $74,000 in expenses from American Family Insurance Co. in its entirety, saying he failed to itemize the costs and the court will not "do the hard work for him" in separating out items like clothes for one attorney and...

