Simon Property 'Deathly Afraid' Of Discovery, Judge Told

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Two small businesses that claim Simon Property Group defrauded thousands of tenants through a criminal scheme to inflate electricity charges on Monday slammed the mall owner's bid to pause or dismiss their proposed class action as an effort to cut the case short before damaging facts are revealed. The owners of Florida-based Café Gelato & Panini LLC and Texas-based Pete's Burgers, Wings & Drinks urged a Florida federal judge during a Zoom hearing to deny the defense's motion, which asks the court to either abstain from proceeding with the case until state regulatory bodies have had a chance to address certain...

