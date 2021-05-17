​​​​​​​2nd Circ. Revives Assaulted Nepalese Activist's Asylum Bid

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit resuscitated a Nepalese political activist's asylum bid in a summary order that thrashed the Board of Immigration Appeals for discounting testimony that beatings from members of the ruling party landed him in the hospital. The appeals court panel kicked Rajesh Hamal's case back to the BIA with orders to explain why the board concluded that the two assaults he described at the hands of members of the Communist Party of Nepal, or Maoist Centre, that caused him to bleed from the nose and mouth and took a week to heal were not severe enough to constitute persecution....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS