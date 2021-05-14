9th Circ. Won't Rehear 'Goliath' CFPB's Panel Win Over Seila

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit declined Friday to reconsider a panel decision allowing the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to press ahead with the investigation that prompted a successful constitutional challenge to the agency, a denial that one of the court's Trump appointees says subverts the underdog's win over "Goliath." In an order, the Ninth Circuit denied en banc rehearing of the CFPB's effort to enforce a 2017 civil investigative demand against California law firm Seila Law LLC, which had previously fought the demand to the U.S. Supreme Court on grounds that the agency was unconstitutionally structured. The justices upheld that challenge last...

