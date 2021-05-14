Texas Physician Escapes Suit Over Stomach Tear

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court on Friday tossed a suit accusing a doctor of negligently performing a diagnostic procedure that caused a tear in a patient's stomach requiring emergency surgery, saying the patient's expert report failed to properly explain how the alleged negligence caused her injury. A three-judge Sixth Court of Appeals panel on Friday affirmed a Gregg County judge's dismissal of a suit accusing Dr. Pavan Rao Saridena of negligently performing a stomach inspection procedure called an esophagogastroduodenoscopy, or EGD, on patient Wanda McBride that caused a deep tear to her stomach, prompting transfer to a hospital for emergency surgery....

