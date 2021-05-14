Eye Care Chain MyEyeDr. Hit With TCPA Suit

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Nationwide eye care company MyEyeDr. was hit with a proposed class action in Illinois federal court Friday alleging that it used a robocalling system to place repeated calls and voicemails to consumers' cellphones, in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Named plaintiff Jennifer Murtoff said in her complaint that she never gave prior consent to the Virginia-based eye care company, but it repeatedly called her cellphone anyway, with a prerecorded, artificial voice claiming it was time for her to schedule her next eye exam and inviting her to visit the MyEyeDr. website. The company, which operates more than 500 vision...

