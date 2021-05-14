Ga. Attys Say Lin Wood's Trash Talk Led To Death Threats

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Former colleagues of embattled pro-Trump lawyer L. Lin Wood have asked a Georgia state court to hold him in contempt of an injunctive order for making disparaging comments against them, which they say led to death threats from his supporters. Nicole Wade, Jonathan Grunberg and Taylor Wilson — who worked with Wood before founding the law firm Wade Grunberg & Wilson LLC — filed a contempt motion and supporting brief on Friday in their lawsuit against Wood and his law firm L. Lin Wood PC. They said Wood has openly flouted the court's October order enjoining him from making disparaging comments...

