7-Eleven Sparks FTC Uproar With Close Of Speedway Deal

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 10:10 PM EDT) -- 7-Eleven Inc.'s decision Friday to wrap its $21 billion purchase of Speedway while the FTC merger review is still underway was assailed by the Federal Trade Commission's two Democrats, but also highlighted the ideological tensions created by the panel's even split along party lines. In criticizing the convenience store giant's decision to close the deal while the FTC's investigation remains open, acting Chairwoman Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Commissioner Rohit Chopra, the panel's two Democrats, warned in a statement Friday that there was a strong likelihood the deal could be blocked. In a rival statement, however, Republican commissioners Noah Joshua Phillips and Christine...

