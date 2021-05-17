Distributor Defends Arbitrator's Decision In Row With CWA

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 3:13 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge must uphold an arbitrator's decision that the Communications Workers of America waited too long to advance a grievance over a fired worker, a Yellow Pages distributor argued, saying mere disagreement with the arbitrator's interpretation of a labor contract is not enough to disturb the award. In dueling motions Friday, Thryv Inc. and the CWA asked U.S. District Judge Sam Lindsay to grant them summary judgment in a dispute over an August arbitration decision that dismissed as untimely the union's grievance over the firing of account representative George Animadu. Thryv argued that the arbitrator's decision must stand because...

