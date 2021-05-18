Saiber Must Face Ex-Client's Malpractice Claim In Fees Suit

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Saiber LLC will have to face a former client's malpractice claim after a New Jersey state judge on Friday shot down the law firm's attempt to escape the allegations and recoup about $66,000 that it says the client still owes in unpaid legal fees. The Florham Park-based law firm is suing former client Christopher Pechock in New Jersey Superior Court over $66,211 in legal fees that the firm claims Pechock owes for work done between July 2017 and March 2018. Pechock, in response, filed a malpractice counterclaim against Saiber, as well as Robert Ritter and James Forte, two attorneys at the...

