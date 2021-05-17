Sleepy's Wants ERISA Claim Tossed From Drivers' Wage Suit

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Sleepy's LLC urged a New Jersey federal court to toss an Employee Retirement Income Security Act claim in a long-running proposed wage and hour class action brought by delivery drivers, arguing that the allegation in an amended version of the complaint falls short of pleading standards. In a motion for partial judgment on the pleadings filed Friday, the mattress retailer said the drivers neglected to include specifics about the alleged ERISA violation in their suit claiming about 193 of them were misclassified as independent contractors and thus denied benefits afforded to employees. "Although plaintiffs assert four independent counts premised on alleged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS