Dallas Firm Says It Can't Be On Hook For $680K Atty Fee

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Shore Chan DePumpo LLP argued to a Texas federal judge that attorney immunity bars a claim that the firm is on the hook for a $680,000 attorney fee award levied against its former client, InvestPic, in a dispute over a financial data analysis patent. On Friday, the Dallas-based law firm told U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade he should let it out of the claim lodged by software company SAP America Inc. Judge Kinkeade set aside the previous judgment in the case in March to allow SAP to bring in InvestPic investors and the law firm after InvestPic failed to pay the...

