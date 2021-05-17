Call Center Workers Say OT Stopped As Calls Continued

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A company employing home-based call center employees had an online system that cut off overtime pay even as calls continued, workers have claimed in a proposed class and collective action in Arkansas federal court. In a complaint filed Friday, Derwin Thomas accuses BroadPath LLC, an-Arizona based company providing sales, customer support and other services in industries like health care, financial services and hospitality, of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act and Arkansas laws by failing to pay proper overtime. "It was defendants' commonly applied policy to only pay plaintiff and other remote hourly call center member advocates an overtime premiu[m] for...

