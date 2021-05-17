Ebix Execs Face Shareholder Suit Alleging Mishandled Audit

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Software and e-commerce service provider Ebix Inc. and its board of directors have been hit with an investor suit in New York federal court accusing the board of mishandling an independent audit that revealed a material weakness over the company's failure to design controls relating to the financial reporting of its gift card business in India. The board breached its fiduciary duties under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, alleged Ebix investor Javier Calvo in his complaint filed Friday, saying the company's share price fell approximately 40% after a dispute between Ebix and its independent auditor RSM US LLP was made...

