Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Circ. Shocked AT&T, Iowa Carrier In Dark About Own Deal

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 10:10 PM EDT) -- AT&T and an Iowa-based local exchange carrier may finally be winding down their long-running rate dispute, but they weren't ready to field questions about a tentative deal Friday, which perplexed the D.C. Circuit panel assembled to hear their second appeal in the matter.

The appellate court was informed of the agreement in principle Thursday night, and U.S. Circuit Judge Sri Srinivasan seemed surprised the attorneys for the parties didn't know much more about the settlement than the court did.

James U. Troup of Fletcher Heald & Hildreth PLC, counsel for Aureon Network Services, said he only learned that settlement negotiations were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!