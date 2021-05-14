DC Circ. Shocked AT&T, Iowa Carrier In Dark About Own Deal

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 10:10 PM EDT) -- AT&T and an Iowa-based local exchange carrier may finally be winding down their long-running rate dispute, but they weren't ready to field questions about a tentative deal Friday, which perplexed the D.C. Circuit panel assembled to hear their second appeal in the matter. The appellate court was informed of the agreement in principle Thursday night, and U.S. Circuit Judge Sri Srinivasan seemed surprised the attorneys for the parties didn't know much more about the settlement than the court did. James U. Troup of Fletcher Heald & Hildreth PLC, counsel for Aureon Network Services, said he only learned that settlement negotiations were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS