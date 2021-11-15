Justices Won't Hear VW Post-Sale Emissions Tampering Fight

By Linda Chiem (November 15, 2021, 10:45 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Volkswagen's bid to reinforce a federal shield to bar two counties in Florida and Utah, as well as the state of Ohio, from suing Volkswagen for anti-tampering law violations stemming from its 2015 diesel emissions-cheating scandal. The justices denied a pair of certiorari petitions that Volkswagen AG, Volkswagen Group of America Inc. and Audi of America LLC had filed challenging the Ninth Circuit's June 2020 decision reviving lawsuits from Salt Lake County, Utah, and the Environmental Protection Commission of Hillsborough County, Florida, as well as the Ohio Supreme Court's June decision keeping alive the Buckeye...

