McDermott Hires International Arbitration Pro From Gowling

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP has added a former Gowling WLG international arbitration attorney as a partner in its London litigation and dispute resolution practice, saying the law firm has seen a surge in demand for advice on global business matters resolved via arbitration. Michael Darowski, who most recently spent four years at Gowling as a partner in its London dispute resolution group, specializes in international commercial disputes resolved through arbitration, McDermott said Monday. He has advised multinational corporations, financial institutions and wealthy private individuals in the natural resources, oil and gas, energy, food and beverage, financial, transportation and telecommunications sectors,...

