Puma Fights Nike 'Footware' Trademark In UK

Law360, London (May 17, 2021, 8:13 PM BST) -- Puma urged a judge Monday to block Nike from getting a trademark for "Footware," saying Britain's intellectual property office wrongly ignored arguments that the mashup of "footwear" with technology-type words like "software" uses descriptive terms that on their own can't be registered. At an appeal hearing before High Court Judge Antony Zacaroli, Puma SE also argued that Nike Innovate CV's portmanteau would be easily recognized by consumers as a term for footwear with embedded technology. A lawyer for Puma, Douglas Campbell QC of Three New Square, said his client's concern is that if the registration stands, Nike will be able to...

