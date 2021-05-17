Chobani Hit With Suit Over 'Complete Nutrition' Claims

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of yogurt buyers claims Chobani LLC misled them by implying that one of its yogurts provides "complete nutrition" and has more probiotics than other foods. In a suit filed against the yogurt company Sunday in Illinois federal court, the yogurt buyers said Chobani's "Complete" branded Greek yogurts contain a raft of misleading components on its labels. Those include inappropriate plus signs to signal the product contains more probiotics and prebiotics — even though the question of "more than what?" is not answered on the labels — and claims the food contains complete nutrition even though yogurt cannot actually...

