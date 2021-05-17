Kyrgyz Gov't 'Seizes' Mine After Centerra Starts Arbitration

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A day after announcing binding arbitration proceedings against the Kyrgyz Republic for expanding its control over a gold mine, Canadian mining company Centerra Gold Inc. said Monday the government had "effectively seized control" of the Kumtor Mine over the weekend, when authorities showed up at the mine and employees' homes and raided an office in Bishkek. "Centerra is no longer in control of the Kumtor Mine and can no longer ensure the safety of the mine's employees or operations," the company said in a statement Monday. This latest development follows Centerra's announcement Sunday of binding arbitration proceedings against the Kyrgyz Republic...

