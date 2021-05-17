EPA Rescinds Trump-Era Rule On Public Guidance

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday said it is rescinding the Trump administration's rule changing how the agency developed and made public guidance documents. In September, the EPA finalized a rule that made regulatory, statutory and technical guidance documents accessible online, created a petition process for parties to request modification or rescission of guidance documents and allowed for public participation in the development of "significant" guidance documents. The Biden administration criticized the rule. "After consideration and review, the EPA has concluded that the internal rule on guidance deprives the EPA of necessary flexibility in determining when and how best to...

