Instacart's Texas Image Scrape Suit Sent To California

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has agreed to send a copyright dispute between Instacart and Uber-owned grocery delivery company Cornershop to the Northern District of California, where both companies are headquartered in San Francisco. U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap on Friday granted Cornershop Technologies Inc.'s September motion to transfer the case in which the company argued Instacart "struggles" unsuccessfully to tie the lawsuit to Texas. Instacart in July accused its grocery delivery competitor of scraping its platform and stealing thousands of copyrighted product images, descriptions, pricing data and more in a "brazen" scheme. Cornershop asked for the transfer, saying Instacart filed suit...

