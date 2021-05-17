Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Instacart's Texas Image Scrape Suit Sent To California

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has agreed to send a copyright dispute between Instacart and Uber-owned grocery delivery company Cornershop to the Northern District of California, where both companies are headquartered in San Francisco.

U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap on Friday granted Cornershop Technologies Inc.'s September motion to transfer the case in which the company argued Instacart "struggles" unsuccessfully to tie the lawsuit to Texas. Instacart in July accused its grocery delivery competitor of scraping its platform and stealing thousands of copyrighted product images, descriptions, pricing data and more in a "brazen" scheme.

Cornershop asked for the transfer, saying Instacart filed suit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!