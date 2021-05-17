Justices Pass On Seized Church Suit Against Seminole Tribe

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 11:18 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a Haitian Baptist church's bid to revive its suit alleging six Seminole Tribe of Florida police officers helped a former pastor's widow execute an armed takeover of the church. The Eleventh Circuit in August and a Florida federal court in January 2020 ruled that sovereign immunity barred the Eglise Baptiste Bethanie de Fort Lauderdale from suing the Seminole tribe, with both courts saying Supreme Court precedent made clear that the protective doctrine stood unless the Seminole tribe expressly waived it. The high court unanimously denied Eglise Baptiste Bethanie's petition without explanation....

