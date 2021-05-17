Justices Won't Disturb Oil & Gas Co. Trade Secrets Win

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 1:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a Fifth Circuit ruling that a Roper Technologies Inc. unit didn't wrongfully use proprietary oil and gas technology in one of its products, as a former consultant claimed in a trade secret theft suit. The high court denied a certiorari petition from Franek Olstowski, who, along with his since-shuttered company ATOM Instrument Corp., accused Roper's Petroleum Analyzer Company LP of selling a product that incorporated its proprietary oil and gas technology. Olstowski had urged the justices to review the Fifth Circuit's decision affirming a 2018 ruling out of Texas federal court that...

