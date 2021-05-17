High Court Won't Hear $70M Risperdal Verdict Challenge

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 10:29 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won't review a $70 million verdict against a Johnson & Johnson unit for a Pennsylvania man who grew enlarged breasts from taking Risperdal, the court said Monday. The Justices denied cert for J&J subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s appeal of the 2016 verdict, in which a Philadelphia jury found the drugmaker liable for not adequately warning Andrew Yount and his family that the drug could cause gynecomastia, or male breast growth, when prescribed to adolescent boys. Justice Samuel Alito did not participate in the decision, according to the unsigned order on the list of cases the court said...

