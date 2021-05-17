Miami Judge Who Made Staff Run His Errands Resigns Seat

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 2:43 PM EDT) -- A Miami judge who is facing sanctions for tasking his court staff with personal errands and allegedly skipping out on work has resigned after the Florida Supreme Court rejected a proposed 60-day suspension. Judge Martin Zilber relinquished his seat on the bench of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court in Miami on Friday in a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis after coming under fire from the Judicial Qualifications Commission, the state's judicial ethics watchdog. "It has been my honor and privilege to serve the people of Miami-Dade County," Judge Zilber said in the brief letter. The move came after the Florida Supreme...

